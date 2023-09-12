Canadian citizen/medical student missing in Grenada

Police in Grenada are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Liam Fisher, a 35-year-old Canadian citizen who is presently a medical student at St. George’s University and resides at True Blue, St. George.

He is approximately 5’11” tall, of average build, of Caucasian descent, and has a beard on his face.

Mr. Fisher was last seen attending the Grenada Hash House Harriers run from the Marian Playing Field on September 9, 2023.

If you see Liam Fisher or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Central Police Station at 440 2244, the Police Emergency Line at 911, the Hotline at 444 1958, or the police station closest to you.

Contact: Department of Community Relations

Email: [email protected], [email protected] Telephone: (440) 3764; (405) 5324

Source : Grenada Police