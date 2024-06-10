LIAT 2020 clears hurdle for Passenger Flights with Air Operator’s Certificate

LIAT 2020 receives Air Operator’s Certificate

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Gaston Browne revealed that Antigua and Barbuda-based LIAT 2020 has received the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC), allowing it to begin scheduled passenger flights.

The Caribbean Development Bank’s sales agreement vetting has delayed this certification, which the administration has eagerly awaited for months.

The Prime Minister welcomed the AOC and announced that the three planes are in escrow for $12.1 million.

He complained that the CDB had been reviewing the sales agreement for almost two weeks.

Prime Minister Browne said, “I’ve been messaging the acting president and up to this day, I don’t understand why a sales agreement has to take so long.”

The government has partnered with Nigerian airline Air Peace to establish LIAT 2020.

The new firm would be majority owned by Air Peace, forming a substantial cooperation between Antigua and Nigeria’s aviation industry.

LIAT 2020 is one step closer to restarting operations and serving the Caribbean after receiving the AOC.

The delay in CDB clearance of the sales agreement has frustrated the government, which wants LIAT 2020 to fly.

LIAT 2020 preparations continue while the government seeks CDB approval.

The airline is expected to connect Caribbean islands, promote tourism, and boost economic growth.