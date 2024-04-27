LIAT 2020 Commercial Flights Targeted for June Launch

New launch date announced for LIAT 2020

June is the latest LIAT 2020 commercial flight deadline.

The government of Antigua earlier predicted LIAT 2020 would launch by the end of April, expecting the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) would speed up the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) licencing procedure after the jet passed the second round of test flights.

At the Friday post-cabinet press briefing, Minister of Information Melford Nicholas declared, “The long wait is over. I expect LIAT 2020 to fly by May or June.

Despite not knowing which routes would open, he said, “I imagine they’ll start with the more profitable routes.”

Another OECS country wants to buy additional side projects, he says.

“I expect others to follow. Our situation is fantastic because success breeds success, he remarked.

Hafsah Abdul-Salam, CEO of Air Peace Caribbean Ltd. in Antigua, said she cannot specify a date for commercial flights.

She believes commercial flights will commence soon when the ECCAA certifies.

Unfortunately, I can’t tell you a date, but it’s close. We’re finishing our AOC procedure. “We hope to finish that final phase by next week,” she said.