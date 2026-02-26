Liat Air Expands Caribbean Connectivity via Guadeloupe

Liat Air is expanding its regional reach by launching two new non-stop flight paths from Guadeloupe Maryse Condé International Airport.

Starting in May 2026, the airline will re-establish a historic connection to Antigua, followed by the introduction of a new route to Montego Bay, Jamaica, in July.

These services utilize ATR 42 and Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft to facilitate better travel options for tourism, family reunions, and international transit to the United States and Europe.

Leadership from both the airline and the airport emphasize that these additions are part of a broader diversification strategy to integrate the Caribbean more closely.

By fostering stronger economic and cultural ties, the initiative aims to position the Guadeloupe Islands as a central hub for travel within the region.

Interested passengers can already book these year-round flights through the airline’s official website or local travel agents.