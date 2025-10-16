Liat Air expands with new routes to Dom. Rep

Liat Air Expands Caribbean Network with New Routes to the Dominican Republic

Liat Air is proud to announce the launch of direct flight services to two of the Dominican Republic’s most prominent destinations: Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Punta Cana (PUJ). Flights to Santo Domingo will commence on December 12, 2025, followed by the launch of service to Punta Cana on December 15, 2025.

This expansion represents a strategic step in deepening Liat Air’s commitment to regional connectivity, connecting families, businesses, and diaspora communities not only between Antigua & Barbuda and the Dominican Republic, but across the wider Caribbean.

Santo Domingo, the capital and commercial heart of the Dominican Republic, offers a gateway for business travelers, government officials, and students, while Punta Cana, renowned for its world-class resorts and pristine beaches, is a magnet for leisure travelers seeking new vacation experiences. These routes will serve a diverse customer base, including Caribbean nationals, international tourists, and regional business professionals.

CEO Hafsah Abdulsalam, says, “Our entry into the Dominican Republic is a natural extension of our mission to connect the Caribbean. These new routes respond to the growing demand for seamless travel between key regional destinations and reflect our commitment to supporting economic development, tourism, and cultural exchange. We’re excited to welcome travelers on board to experience the warmth & friendly service Liat Air is known for.”

With these new routes, Liat Air continues to build a robust regional network that prioritizes accessibility, convenience, and connectivity. The new flights will also support the movement of goods and services, opening doors for trade and collaboration between markets.