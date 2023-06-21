LIAT cancels flights to SVG, St Kitts, Grenada due to Tropical Storm Bret

LIAT flights to be disrupted by Tropical Storm Bret

LIAT has cancelled several flights on Thursday to and from islands that will be affected by Tropical Storm Bret.

In a statement, LIAT said the affected flights are:

LI 343 from St. Kitts to St. Lucia

LI 343 from St. Lucia to St. Vincent

LI 343 from St. Vincent to Grenada

LI 342 from Grenada to Barbados

LI 342 from Barbados to Antigua

“Passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook with all change fees waived. We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking at 1-268-480-5601/2 if your flight has been affected. Passengers are advised to check their e-mails or visit the LIAT website and social media pages for further updates,” the company said.