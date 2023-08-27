LIAT flight to SVG returns to Antigua 30 minutes after take-off

LIAT FLIGHT BOUND FOR SVG, WHICH RETURNED TO ANTIGUA, IS NOW ON ITS WAY TO AIA.

On Sunday afternoon, a LIAT flight from Antigua to St. Vincent returned to the VC Bird airport some 30 minutes into flight.

Flight LI311 was redirected back to Antigua after nearing the northern tip of Dominica, according to information by flight tracker.

According to sources out of Antigua, the aircraft’s air conditioning system apparently failed.

The main functions of the air conditioning system are to control fresh air flow for airplane pressurization and ventilation. Temperatures in the flight compartment and passenger cabin can be controlled.

The aircraft according to latest flight data is now expected to arrive in SVG at 8pm.