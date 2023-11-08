LIAT’s flight schedule disrupted owing to maintenance issues

LIAT experiences schedule disruption due to maintenance issues

LIAT, the regional airline, has announced that its regular flight schedule will be disrupted owing to unscheduled maintenance concerns.

According to a statement from LIAT, the challenges have led the airline to pause its existing schedule as it works to remedy the issues and return its aircraft to service.

However, due to logistical and supply chain constraints, the airline does not have a specific timetable for returning to its regular schedule. As a result, some flights scheduled in the following weeks have been cancelled.

LIAT admits that the outage will cause significant annoyance to its consumers at this time. However, the safety of passengers, crew, and ground personnel is paramount.

The airline states that it is actively investigating all available alternatives to assist passengers.

Its Reservations Call Centre is calling affected guests to assist them with their travel arrangements. The airline also stated that it is working hard to accelerate the maintenance process so that the airline may resume its regular schedule, which is critical to connectivity in the region.

Passengers are advised to keep an eye on their e-mails and LIAT’s social media outlets for updates.

Passengers have been urged to wait for their contact calls or to contact the airline via email at [email protected] due to the high volume of calls.

LIAT apologises for any difficulty caused by the schedule disruption and hopes to resume service soon.