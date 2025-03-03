Seamless Travel: LIAT20 Launches 7-Day Flight Schedule

LIAT20 EXPANDS FLIGHT PROGRAM TO A DAILY SERVICE FROM MARCH 24, 2025

LIAT (2020) LTD is pleased to announce the expansion of its flight schedule, from five days a week to a 7-day flight service effective March 24, 2025.

This expansion is a significant milestone in LIAT20’s growth, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and the region.

The extension of our flying program to a daily service enhances accessibility, flexibility, and convenience for travelers, ensuring movement across the region with improved efficiency.

As we continue to enhance and grow our network, we remain dedicated to delivering more connected travel and ensuring that our service quality continue to evolve in alignment with customer needs.

This expansion provides greater travel options for customers and marks an important step toward achieving LIAT20’s goal of seamless same-day connectivity across the region.