LIAT20 launches direct flights from Antigua to Montego Bay

LIAT20 Announces New Service to Montego Bay, Jamaica, Effective July 11

LIAT (2020) Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of its new service between Antigua and Montego Bay, Jamaica, commencing on July 11, 2025. This expansion aligns with LIAT20’s commitment to enhancing same-day connectivity and making the Caribbean more accessible for all travelers.

The new service will operate three times weekly, with flights departing V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) and onward to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Return flights from Montego Bay to Kingston and back to Antigua are scheduled for Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. This schedule is designed to facilitate seamless travel for both leisure and business passengers, enabling same-day connections across LIAT20’s expanding network.

“The introduction of the Montego Bay route is a significant milestone in our mission to connect the Caribbean more efficiently,” said Hafsah Abdulsalam, CEO of LIAT20. “By providing direct flights between Antigua and Montego Bay, we’re not only opening doors to Jamaica’s vibrant tourism sector but also strengthening the bonds between our Caribbean communities.”

LIAT20’s expansion into Montego Bay underscores its dedication to fostering regional collaboration, promoting economic growth, and enhancing cultural exchange. With the addition of this route, LIAT20 now serves 13 destinations reaffirming its role as a vital link in the region’s transportation infrastructure.