LIAT’s New QuikPak20 Service Unlocking Shipping Convenience

LIAT20 COMMENCES ITS SMALL PACKAGE DELIVERY SERVICE

LIAT (2020) LIMITED is thrilled to introduce QuikPak20, its brand-new Small Package & Document Delivery Service. This exciting new offering provides customers with a fast, secure, and reliable way to send packages across all LIAT20’s destinations. It provides greater convenience for businesses, individuals, and those with urgent shipping needs. QuikPak20 officially takes flight on March 6th, 2025.

QuikPak20:

Specialist Document Delivery

Ships packages up to 70 lbs. with ease

Available throughout the LIAT20 network

Airport to Airport delivery

Quick and Reliable

For more details on shipping rates, packaging guidelines, and booking details, please visit our website www.flyliat20.com, contact our Customer Experience Center at Telephone # 1268-713-5428, WhatsApp:1-268-778-2323 or visit our designated Cargo stations across our network.

We are excited to expand beyond passenger travel and introduce a dedicated shipping solution that supports the growing needs of our customers. The launch of this new service is a major step in our continued growth