LIAT Air announces Miami, Colombia, Africa routes

LIAT Air is set to broaden its horizons beyond the Caribbean, with plans to inaugurate flights to Miami and mainland Africa in the coming year.

The Antigua-based airline has also formalised an understanding with a local entity, supported by Colombian investors, to commence weekly charter flights to Colombia, commencing in September.

These new routes form part of LIAT Air’s broader strategy to expand its global footprint and cater to increasing demand, especially within the health and wellness tourism sector.

The airline states that this initiative underscores its dedication to innovation and its ambition to establish itself as a prominent force in regional aviation.