‘Big Brother’ Mentorship Programme Launched

The Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre launched a “Big Brother Mentorship Programme on Wednesday 5th April, 2023 at the Centre in Largo Height and with eleven mentors taking on the responsibility of providing guidance to boys at the institution for at-least one year.

The goal of the programme is to support the healthy development of residents by addressing their psychological needs thereby reducing risks factors of negative behaviours.

Minister of National Mobilisation Hon. Orando Brewster, urged the lads to “take the programme seriously” and to not see themselves as victims, but individuals with ‘great potential and purpose.’ Minister Brewster thanked the eleven mentors for participating in the programme while encouraging other individuals to come on board to help provide mentorship for the boys.

The launch of the Big Brother Mentorship Programme coincided with activities to commemorate Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month in April, under the theme: “You have the power to create a better future for us the children, treat us well.” Director of Child Development Division, Jemma Alexander said the Big Bother Programme is tailored to providing “supportive mentorship relationships to boys at the Centre.” Alexander said a mentor is a ‘role model that a mentee can talk to and share experiences with.’

Featured speaker at the ceremony, Legal Officer at the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU) J-Lany Williams, congratulated the organisers within the Ministry of National Mobilisation for initiating the ‘Big Brother Mentorship Programme.’ Williams said the mentorship will help break the stigma associated with young men being underachievers, by giving them support as they embark on a journey to become outstanding citizens.

The Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre offers activities in farming (poultry and agriculture), craft and other skill-based initiatives.

The mentors who have signed on to be a part of the programme are: Able-body Seaman Bobb of and Chief Petty Officer – Edwin Durrant of the RSVG Coast Guard, Constable Elroy Quammie and Corporal Roderick John of the RSVG Police Force, Ari Shaw – Teacher at the St. Martins Secondary School, Kamiel James – Farmer, Ashené Peters – Entrepreneur, Adrian Dole – Barrister-at-law, J-lany Williams – Barrister-at-law and Legal Officer – GECCU, Pastor Dexter Kirby from the Grace Community Baptist Church, and Keith Williams – Entrepreneur.