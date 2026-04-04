License suspended as 27-yro faces reckless driving charge

Omnibus Driver Charged Following Dangerous Driving Incident

April 4, 2026 – Kingstown: The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has arrested and charged Phillip King, a 27-year-old Omnibus Driver of Fair Hall, with the offence of Dangerous Driving.

Investigations revealed that the offence was committed on 28 March, 2026, along the Calliaqua Public Road, when King allegedly drove a motor omnibus in a manner that endangered public safety.

King was charged today, 4 April, 2026, and is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday, 8 April, 2026, to answer the charge.

His driver’s licence has been suspended pending the outcome of the matter.

This charge arises out of an incident that attracted significant public attention and raised concern about the safety of road users and pedestrians. The RSVGPF wishes to make it clear that conduct which places lives at risk on the nation’s roads will be treated with the seriousness it deserves.