Life-threatening surf & rip current to affect SVG shores from today

DANGEROUS SURF AND RIP CURRENT EXPECTED ALONG THE SHORES OF ST VINCENT STARTING MONDAY MORNING – OCTOBER 09, 2023

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) advises coastal residents, sea bathers, and fishermen to avoid the sea for three days due to life-threatening surf and rip currents on St. Vincent and the Grenadines from early Monday morning to Wednesday.

Fishermen must secure boats, engines, and gear. Coastal residents must also take precautions to save lives and livelihoods.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services warned Monday morning that long-period waves propagating toward the island chain might break with life-threatening surf and rip currents. Small boat operators should secure equipment and sea-bathers should remain out. Conditions may be worse during high tide on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 2:22 a.m. and 1:12 p.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 3:00 a.m. and 1:52 p.m., and Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 3:36 a.m. and 2:35 p.m.

Residents of the following coastal locations should avoid the sea and remain especially careful during this time, according to the National Emergency Management Organisation:

Fancy, Owia, Sandy Bay, Langley Park, Georgetown, Grand Sable, Mt. Young, Byera, Gorse

Colonaire, Mt. Greenan, San Souci, Biabou, Rawacou, Salt Pond, Calliaqua, Villa, Arnos Vale, Sion Hill Bay, Rose Place, Ottley Hall, Lowmans Bay, Questelles, Clare Valley, Buccament, Layou, Barrouallie, Cumberland, Rose Bank, Petit Bordel, Chateaubelair, Fitz-Hughes, Richmond, Union Island, Bequia, Can

SVG Meteorological Services updates will be provided by the National Emergency Management Organisation.

Source : NEMO