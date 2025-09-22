Lifelong NDP voter in East Kingstown reconsiders for daughter’s future

As a proud resident of East Kingstown, I’ve always voted NDP, following my family’s long-standing tradition.

However, a recent conversation with my young daughter made me confront an uncomfortable truth.

She asked me why I seek help from Mr. Browne but don’t vote for him. I found myself unable to provide a satisfactory answer.

My grandfather’s voice echoed in my mind, questioning why I would trust someone with my children’s happiness but not their future.

This realization has prompted me to take action. I urge the mothers of East Kingstown to truly listen to your children as we fight for their future.

It’s time to support Luke Browne in the upcoming election—not just as a vote for the ULP, but for the man he is.

Children have a unique perspective that often uncovers the truths we tend to overlook.

Let’s make our voices heard for the sake of our children and their future. A mother who allows her children to have a voice.