Lighting for Arnos Vale Cricket Grounds Delayed By Red Sea Conflict

The lighting for the Arnos Vale cricket grounds has been delayed owing to fighting in the Red Sea.

In reaction to the conflict in Gaza, the Houthis began firing drones and missiles at ships transiting through the Red Sea. The Houthis are an Iranian-backed rebel group that views Israel as an adversary.

Last Sunday on WEFM, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated, “We have some challenges arising from what is happening in the Red Sea because the lights for the Arnos Vale cricket ground should have been here.”

“Well, it should have been coming by the end of this month, but it may not come until the middle of next month (FEB), but they will get them in time, but I can’t help if the shipping is disrupted.”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host five (5) matches at the Arnos Vale Cricket Ground from June 13 to June 24.

Thu, 13 June 2024Bangladesh vs Netherlands.

Fri, 14 June 2024South Africa vs Nepal.

Sun, 16 June 2024Bangladesh vs Nepal.

Sat, 22 June 2024C1 v B21.

Mon, 24 June 2024C1 v D21.