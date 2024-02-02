The Caribbean Drought and Precipitation Monitoring Network has issued a warning for drought conditions in St Vincent (SVG) and the surrounding region this year.

The recently published Caribbean Drought Bulletin provides a comprehensive overview of the anticipated precipitation patterns throughout the initial half of 2024.

According to the long-term drought forecast as of May 2024, there is a possibility of drought developing or persisting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This drought is also expected to impact neighbouring nations, such as Belize, Cuba, French Guiana, parts of Guyana, and Tobago.

According to the monthly climate report from the SVG Meteorological Services, the rainfall forecast for the first quarter of this year indicates a probability of below-average precipitation. This could lead to drought conditions across the country in the coming months.

Given the high probability of drought conditions in the next months, it is strongly recommended that the Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) closely monitor the water situation and encourage the people to practise water conservation. Prompt reporting and rapid repair of any pipe leaks is essential to prevent wastage. In order to guarantee food security, farmers are highly recommended to make arrangements to implement conservation and irrigation techniques. It should be taken into consideration to cultivate crops that are more resistant during this time.

According to SVG Met, both daytime and nighttime temperatures are forecasted to be higher than normal.