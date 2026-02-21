Lion District Governor Judy King Visits St Vincent

Lion Judy King PMJF District Governor of Sub-District 60B, will pay an official visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines from February 21st to the 25th .While in the country,the District Governor will be involved in a series of engagements.

Her first engagement will be a meeting with the Lions Club of Union Island on Sunday February 22nd .On Monday February 23rd , the District Governor will pay a courtesy call on Governor General His Excellency Stanley John KC, followed by Club audits of the Leo Club – St Vincent and Lions Club of Kingsown-SVG. All of the events on this day will be hosted by the Lions Club Kingstown-SVG.

On Tuesday February 24th it will be the turn of the Lions Club St Vincent South to host District Governor King starting with a courtesy call on the Minister of Social Welfare,Community Empowerment,Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, the Honourable Shevern John.Later on that day, the District Governor will conduct an audit of the Lions Club South followed by a Social. The District Governor will leave the state on Wednesday February 25th .

Lions Clubs in the region and across the world are audited each Lionistic Year to ensure that they are operating in compliance with the constitution and bylaws of Lions Clubs International. These audits are designed to verify that club funds—particularly money raised from the public—are properly managed, accounted for, and used for their intended purposes.