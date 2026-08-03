Lions Club of St. Vincent South Installs 2026-2027 Board

The Lions Club of St. Vincent South officially ushered in a new leadership team for the 2026-2027 Lionistic year during a formal installation ceremony held on July 29, 2026, at the Computec Conference Room.

(Melvin Jones Fellow) has officially assumed office for a second consecutive term as President. Addressing board members and distinguished guests, President John expressed deep gratitude for the continued trust in his leadership and pledged to uphold the organization’s legacy of dedicated service across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The theme for the upcoming year is “Serving More, Reaching More, Impacting More,” reflecting a dynamic strategy to deepen the club’s footprint in the community. During his address, President John issued a passionate call to action, urging members to share innovative ideas and inviting prospective members to experience the power of Lionism.

The newly installed executive body includes a distinguished slate of officers tasked with guiding the club’s strategic direction:

President: Lion Michael John MJF

Lion Michael John MJF 1st Vice President: Lion Stephen Seymour

Lion Stephen Seymour 2nd Vice President: Lion Sharon Williams

Lion Sharon Williams Secretary: Lion Sue-Mona Moses

Lion Sue-Mona Moses Treasurer: Lion Elroy John MJF

Lion Elroy John MJF Membership Chair: Lion Colvin Harry

Other elected officers include Lion Martin Sheen (Marketing & Communications Chair), Lion Janeil George (Lion Tamer), and Lion Ellsworth Providence (Tail Twister).

The club has outlined several core pillars for the new year, with a significant emphasis on national development and food security. A major new initiative involves partnering with primary and secondary schools to launch school poultry projects, designed to teach practical agricultural skills and enhance youth nutrition.

Additionally, the club reaffirmed its commitment to its signature flagship projects, including:

The Secondary School Public Speaking Competition , which promotes youth leadership.

, which promotes youth leadership. The Annual Tree Planting Programme , focused on environmental stewardship.

, focused on environmental stewardship. Lotto Booth Operations, which serve as a vital funding source for community service projects.

The club also plans to expand its health outreach and provide direct relief for vulnerable individuals through strategic partnerships with local businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies. With the new board now in place, the Lions Club of St. Vincent South stands ready to drive meaningful, lasting change throughout the nation