Lions Club South preparing for 2023 school public speaking initial rounds

LIONS CLUB ST VINCENT SOUTH PREPARING TO HOST PRELIMINARIES FOR 2023 SECONDARY SCHOOL PUBLIC SPEAKING COMPETITION

Secondary schools throughout the state will once again compete for a place in the finals of the Lions Club South/Flow National Secondary School Public Speaking Competition. The preliminaries will commence on Tuesday, September 26th, at 1:00 PM at the Frenches House in Kingstown.

Schools in Zone 1 are expected to face the judges on the topic. “Too many Vincentians view mental illness, drug addiction, and alcoholism as personal failures rather than medical conditions.’’

On Wednesday at 1:30 PM at the same location in Zone 2, schools will speak on the topic “The practice of tokenism in respect of youth involvement, women’s upliftment, and poor people’s ennoblement has gotten in the way of meaningful change in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.’’

On Thursday, schools in Zone 3 will address the topic “Artificial Intelligence (AI) development has brought with it several ethical dilemmas, including a disruptive effect on the structure of the labor market. In this sense, AI can easily be a bridge too far.”

On Friday, September 29th, the final Zone 4 will address the topic. “The upsurge in interest in space is fast becoming a preoccupation of the rich and does absolutely nothing to improve human conditions on earth.’’

Six finalists from the participating schools will be selected to meet at 7 p.m. on the night of October 24 at the Methodist Church hall in Kingstown. There will also be addresses from our sponsor, our partner, the Ministry of Education, and the President of the Lions Club, South Lion Janeil George.

The preliminary rounds will be broadcast live each afternoon on VC3 Television, Nice Radio, and We FM at 1:30.

Flow SVG is once again the sponsor of this year’s competition.