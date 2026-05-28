Lions Club, U.S. specialists team up to restore vision in SVG

For over five decades, the Lions Club Kingstown-SVG has been a crucial pillar of community health for Vincentians facing vision impairment. This week, that 52-year legacy continues as the organization partners once again with American medical professionals to deliver comprehensive, free eye care across the nation.

Running from May 25 through May 29, 2026, the annual “Eye Care For U” clinic is actively serving patients at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) campus in Glen. This massive logistical effort is made possible through a collaboration with “Sight For Life,” a visiting delegation of specialized eye doctors and technicians from the United States. Together, they are providing free comprehensive vision screenings, dispensing medical referrals, and scheduling necessary surgical interventions at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The initiative extends far beyond the college campus to reach some of the country’s most vulnerable populations. In the week leading up to the main event, the outreach team traveled to several local institutions, providing free medical eye exams to approximately 120 individuals. Beneficiaries included students and residents at the Sunshine School for Children with Special Needs in Bequia, the School for Children with Special Needs in Georgetown, Marion House in Kingstown, and the St Benedict Day Nursery and Children’s Home.

The cross-border cooperation driving the program is substantial. Following their exams, patients requiring corrective lenses will receive glasses generously donated by optometry partners based in New England, USA, with local distribution handled by the Lions Club. The life-changing impact of this long-running initiative is evident in its recent track record: in 2025 alone, the partnership successfully facilitated 86 free surgeries—including complex corneal transplants and cataract removals—while providing vision, glucose, and blood pressure screenings to over 625 people.

As a chapter of Lions Clubs International, which has maintained a presence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since the 1960s, the Kingstown-SVG club views this clinic as a core part of its mission to eradicate preventable blindness and improve basic healthcare access