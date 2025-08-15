SVG’s Lisha Beache to compete in Guyana pageant

Caribbean Beauty & Intelligence Pageant for Guyana on Aug. 20

In a celebration of Caribbean talent and female empowerment, Lisha Beache, First Runner-up in the 2024 Miss SVG pageant, will represent Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the inaugural Miss Caribbean Beauty and Intelligence Pageant in Guyana.

The innovative competition, set to take place on August 20, 2024, at Georgetown’s National Cultural Centre, promises to redefine traditional beauty pageant standards. Franchise holder Pamela Vaughn emphasizes the event’s unique mission: “This isn’t just another beauty contest. We’re creating a platform that celebrates women’s intelligence, resilience, and multifaceted talents.”

Vaughn’s vision extends beyond conventional pageantry, offering a lifeline to women who may have previously set aside their competitive dreams. “We’re giving young women – and those who thought their moment had passed – an opportunity to shine,” she explained. The pageant welcomes contestants aged 18-30 from across the Caribbean, celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

As one of eight contestants vying for the prestigious title, Beache brings the hopes of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to this groundbreaking event. Her selection as First Runner-up in the national pageant positions her as a strong contender in the Caribbean-wide competition.