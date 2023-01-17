Main Bus Terminal, ‘Little Tokyo’, is getting a $3.1 million upgrade

$3.1 million upgrade for Little Tokyo

Kingstown Bus Terminal, popularly known as “Little Tokyo,” which was constructed in 1987, will be rehabilitated this year to the tune of $3.1 million dollars.

Last week, Minister of Finance Camilo Gonsalves said this year the government will relocate and compensate vendors to allow for the demolition of the dilapidated structures within the bus terminal.

“There are allocations totaling $3.1 in Budget 2023 to begin the rehabilitation of Little Tokyo and upgrades to the public washrooms across the street from the bus terminal.” “Designs are being completed that will improve the flow of traffic, expand vending facilities, and enhance commuter safety and comfort,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves said the actual construction of the upgraded bus terminal facility should begin in the third quarter of 2023.

“We are grateful to the ALBA Bank and the Venezuelan government for their support of this important project,” he said.

While the adjoining fish market was rehabilitated in 2003 to ensure that it satisfied international standards, the bus terminal facilities have been only minimally maintained in the 35 years since their construction.