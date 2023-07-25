‘Living My Best Life’ St Lucian singer Emrand Henry releases new music

What a pronouncement to make in these times of turmoil, inflation and post-pandemic struggles! Emrand Henry reminds us, that no matter what it looks like or feels like, make the declaration: “I’m living My Best Life!”

Emrand comes through strong with his latest release, defying what we experience with our natural eyes and instead causes us to focus on what these experiences actually do – they build us, make us stronger and gives us hope that better is coming around the corner.

“Living My Best Life” was written by Emrand Henry; Produced by Judah Peters; Mixed and Mastered by Redemption Studios, with Guitars by Eli Fuller and Live Drums by Joshua Dennis. This track is currently on the Gospel Sound Riddim.

The “Fyah Man” blazes on this new riddim, riding the beat effortlessly with his notable tones, smooth transitions and powerful lyrical ability.

To be streamed on every device and on every radio station, “Living My Best Life” is easily the theme for 2023 and beyond!

Now available on all available streaming platforms!

Have you followed St. Lucia’s Gospel Ambassador yet? If not, now is the best time to do so!