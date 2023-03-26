Lizzo, Truth Hurts singer, soaking up the rays in the Bahamas

This past weekend, Lizzo, a four-time Grammy Award winner, enjoyed the crystal blue waves and heavenly weather in The Bahamas.

Lizzo was due to perform live on Saturday at the Atlantis Paradise Island Music Creating Waves Event, in case you were wondering why she was in The Bahamas.

With the accompanying statement, the Truth Hurts singer posted some beautiful beach photos with her 13.3 million Instagram followers.

“Bahamas! You all set? See you shortly’.

The post received over 500,000 likes.

In her IG stories, Lizzo kept her followers entertained with clips of her enjoying a boat ride while listening to music.

The Bahamas is a hotspot for many celebrities when choosing a vacation and a popular tourist destination.

Lizzo, 34, born Melissa Viviane Richards, is a singer, rapper and classically trained flutist. The Grammy Award winner is known for hits such as ‘Good as Hell’, ‘Truth Hurts’ and of course ‘Juice’.

Source : Loop News