Lobster Lovers : Closed Season Now in Effect

The SVG Fisheries Services wishes to remind the general public that the closed season for Caribbean Spiny Lobster (Panulirus argus) commenced on May 1, 2025.

Please be advised that the first thirty (30) days of May are permitted for hotels and restaurants to serve lobster legally purchased prior to the start of the closed season.

During the closed season, the possession of Caribbean Spiny Lobster is strictly prohibited. Any person found in contravention of these regulations is guilty of an offence and is liable to a fine of up to five thousand Eastern Caribbean dollars (EC $5,000).

The Fisheries Services thanks the public for its cooperation in supporting the sustainable management of this important fishery resource.

