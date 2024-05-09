Twenty-one (21) local beekeepers are now skilled in First Aid through a training workshop, which took place at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society (SVGRCS) Headquarters in Kingstown.

According to Allan Williams, Apiculture Extension Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Beekeepers are exposed to many serious risks involved in the farming practices and daily lives, hence the reason for the training workshop.

He expressed joy in the diversity of participants which included men, women and youth. Mr. Williams said that the Ministry of Agriculture understands the importance of health and safety for farmers in all aspects of agriculture. As a result, beekeepers must be able to prove their competence in First Aid.

Ms. Decima Hamilton, SVG Red Cross Society Training Officer, noted that, although the threat of honeybee stings may seem to be the most important risk for beekeepers, it is of critical importance that beekeepers be exposed to the overall approach to First Aid training.

Ms. Janice King, SVGRCS Instructor, shared relevant personal experiences and advice to the participants as well.

Participants will receive an official internationally recognized certificate of competence from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society in the areas covered at the workshop inclusive of a CPR training which is schedule for later this year.