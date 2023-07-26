Local Coalition of Churches condemns recent rise in violence in SVG

The St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Coalition of Churches is alarmed by the recent escalation of violence in our country. We extend our condolences to the bereaved families. We pray that God will comfort you in your time of grief.

The Church vehemently condemns all forms of violence.

We encourage Vincentians to be peaceful. We wish to reiterate that, as the church, we will continue to promote and practice the biblical virtues of love, compassion, tolerance, restraint from vengeance, and forgiveness. Accepting and living by these godly values is a significant part of the solution to our crime problem.

As a society, we must thoroughly evaluate the causes and collaborate to stem the tide of crime and violence. We urge our young men to lay down their weapons and abandon their destructive ways! Jesus says in Matthew 26:52 “Put away your sword. Those who use the sword will die by the sword.”

As a nation, let us unite in prayer for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Let us entreat the Lord to restore our country so that tranquility may reign again from shore to shore.

Join us in praying for our nation on Monday 31st July, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook.