Local spirits Giant trains future bartenders

Gonsalves Liquors Supports Hospitality Education Through Cocktail-Making Class for BTI

As part of its ongoing commitment to youth empowerment and the development of the local hospitality sector, Gonsalves Liquors Ltd. recently partnered with the Barrouallie Technical Institute and Rhe’s Beach House Restaurant & Bar to host a hands-on cocktail-making class for students enrolled in the Institute’s Food and Beverage Programme.

The session, held on October 2 at Rhe’s Beach House in Barrouallie, brought together twelve students, their instructor, and members of staff including Principal Mrs. Hazlewood-Francis, for an engaging practical experience designed to enhance participants’ skills in mixology and beverage service.

Students were guided through the process of crafting signature cocktails using globally recognized brands distributed by Gonsalves Liquors, including Martell Cognac, El Dorado Rum, and Finlandia Vodka. Also in attendance was Mrs. Hannaway, Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the Ministry of Education, who expressed her satisfaction with the collaboration, noting that it “gives the students the industry exposure they need.”

Jeremy Dickson, Marketing Manager at Gonsalves Liquors, underscored the company’s continued investment in training and professional development within the tourism and hospitality industries:

“As St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to experience growth in tourism and entertainment, there is an increasing need for skilled hospitality professionals. Gonsalves Liquors is proud to play a role in building that capacity by supporting initiatives that expose students to real-world experiences and industry best practices.

The event reflects Gonsalves Liquors’ broader corporate objective of fostering partnerships that enhance industry standards, community growth, and workforce readiness across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Following the success of this session, similar activities are planned for students of the Campden Park and Georgetown Technical Institutes in the coming weeks, as Gonsalves Liquors continues to invest in the next generation of hospitality talent.