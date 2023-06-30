The Caribbean’s development is intrinsically linked to science, technology, and innovation, and it is vital that women play a significant role in this arena. Recognizing the urgent need for gender equality in the field of science, for 25 years the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programmes have championed the remarkable achievements of women scientists worldwide. In the Caribbean region, the launch in 2023 of the Young Talents Caribbean Region L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science marks the 53rd national and regional programme, covering 24 islands in the region, and has emerged as a collaborative effort between L’Oréal Caribe, the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, and the Caribbean Academy of Sciences.

“At L’Oréal Caribe we wish to contribute to promoting science among the youngest and future generations of the Caribbean. We are seeking remarkable young talents for their excellence of their careers that serve as role models, to inspire the younger generations and contribute to strengthening the presence of women in the world of science”, said Gilles Delaunay, General Manager L’Oréal Caribe.

This groundbreaking initiative will be presented to the public, the Caribbean scientific community and to women scientist during an official kick off ceremony at the Ramson room in the Regional Office of the University of the West Indies, located in Jamaica, on 27 June 2023. This ceremony along with the press conference will showcase how the programme aims to empower and support young women’s participation in scientific research with a firm commitment to fostering gender equality in academia, and the Caribbean research and development landscape.

“I am very proud of the strong partnership between L’Oréal Caribe, the Caribbean Academy of Sciences and the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, which enables us to act together for more Caribbean women in science, fostering their growth and impact in science leadership” said Dr. Anna Paolini, Director and Representative, UNESCO Office for the Caribbean.

The Young Talents Caribbean Region L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme is established to recognize and reward exceptional young female researchers across various scientific disciplines, including life and environmental sciences, material sciences, mathematics, computer and information sciences, engineering sciences, and technology. This year edition presents two (2) endowments awarded, in the fall of 2023, to the selected young talented researchers currently in doctoral, post-doctoral studies or in early stage of their scientific research career. The Jury of this L’Oréal-UNESCO Young Talents Caribbean for Women in Science programme will be constituted by the Caribbean Academy of Sciences.

“It is a great step forward in extracting the scientific talents of our Caribbean women, and we hope that their research is innovative, creative, and well-published. I wish each applicant success. It’s another milestone for UNESCO, L’Oréal, and CAS” said Professor Raymond Jagessar, President of the Caribbean Academy of Sciences.

During the event a panel was held, with the topic: “Breaking Barriers for Women in Caribbean Science, Technology, and Innovation”, led by four Caribbean women, who have made important contributions in the science: Prof. Marcia Roye, UWI Lecturer & First Jamaican to Receive L’Oréal-UNESCO International Fellowship For Women In Science; Dr. Marvadeen Singh-Wilmot, UWI Lecturer in Inorganic Chemistry and Crystallography, Initiator of The UWI-UNESCO Walking In Her Footsteps Programme; Ms. Anetta Gordon, PhD Candidate in Biochemistry, UWI

and Ms. Desireina Delancy, PhD Candidate in Virology, UWI.

A GENERATION OF RESEARCHERS SYNONYMOUS WITH HOPE

The need for such a Young Talents Caribbean for Women in Science programme becomes apparent when we confront the persisting inequalities and the existence of a glass ceiling within the realm of academic research. Only 18% of senior academic positions in science are currently occupied by women, signaling the urgent need for proactive measures to break down these barriers. Furthermore, on a global scale, only 4% of women have been honored with Nobel Prizes in science, emphasizing the stark gender imbalance that continues to prevail within the scientific community.

The Young Talents Caribbean Region L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme represents a significant step forward in this direction, embodying a resolute commitment to amplifying the voices and achievements of women in science in the Caribbean region. For this first edition of the Young Talents Caribbean L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme, online applications opened on 17 May until 15 July 2023. We encourage interested persons to submit an application through the link provided below: Caribbean – 2023 Call for application | For Women in Science.

About L’Oréal Caribe

L’Oréal is recognized as the world’s leading beauty company, holding a wide variety of brands within four main divisions: Consumer Products Division, Professional Products Division, Luxe and Dermatological Beauty. From its offices in Puerto Rico, L’Oréal Caribe overseas operations across 25 Caribbean islands, with the purpose of creating the beauty that moves the world, with a focus on beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous, and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With a broad portfolio of 31 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the very best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, transparency, and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality. For more information visit https://www.loreal.com/en/caribe/.

About UNESCO

The mission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is to contribute to peacebuilding, poverty eradication, sustainable development, and intercultural dialogue through its unique expertise in education, science, culture, communication, and information. Gender equality is one of UNESCO’s global priorities, while Small Island Developing States are a priority group within the Organization. UNESCO is the only specialized agency of the United Nations with a specific mandate in the sciences, symbolized by the ‘S’ in its acronym. Through its science-related programmes, UNESCO contributes to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, supporting developing countries build their scientific and technological capacities, and assisting member states in their efforts to develop science policies, and promoting effective public policies that integrate local and indigenous knowledge systems. UNESCO promotes scientific research and expertise in developing countries. The Organization leads several intergovernmental programmes on the sustainable management of freshwater, ocean and terrestrial resources, biodiversity conservation, and the use of science to address climate change and disaster risk reduction.

About Caribbean Academy of Sciences

Since its establishment in 1988, the Caribbean Academy of Sciences has represented the Caribbean region in international scientific bodies and maintains collaborative agreements with other academies and academic institutions. It is organized into five divisions covering the natural, agricultural, medical, engineering, and social sciences. The Academy is an independent, non-governmental body with the following objectives to: i) provide a forum for the exchange of ideas among scientists on significant issues related to the application of science and technology for development; ii) serve as a source of scientific and technological advice to regional governmental and non-governmental organizations; iii) facilitate cooperation among scientists, promote the execution and coordination of scientific research in all its aspects; iv) establish links with relevant research organizations, assisting in facilitating their mutual interaction; v) recognize and reward outstanding performance and achievements within the region in the fields of science and technology; vi) undertake and collaborate in the compilation and publication of the results of scientific research; vii) enhance the level of scientific awareness in the region and increase public understanding and appreciation of the importance and potential of science and technology in human progress, and; viii) establish and maintain high standards and ethics in all scientific endeavors.