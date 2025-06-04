L’Oréal, UNESCO launch 2025 for women in science

L’Oréal Caribe, UNESCO Launch 2025 Call to Empower Young Women in Science Across the Caribbean

L’Oréal Caribe and the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean announce the opening of the 2025 For Women in Science – Young Talents Caribbean Region program, inviting doctoral and post-doctoral women researchers from across the Caribbean to apply for one of two $15,000 USD grants to advance their scientific careers. Applications are open from May 22, 2025, to August 07, 2025, with winners to be celebrated in fall 2025.

Entering its third edition, the Young Talents Caribbean Region program continues to expand the global reach of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science movement. In this region, it is made possible through a collaboration between L’Oréal Caribe, the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, and regional academic partners including the Caribbean Academy of Sciences and the AAAS Caribbean Division.

This initiative works to close the gender gap in scientific research by uplifting the next generation of women in STEM. Through direct financial support and increased visibility, it helps emerging scientists in fields such as biology, environmental science, climate change and adaptation, engineering, mathematics, AI and digital technologies advance their research and leadership potential.

“This initiative is more than a recognition—it’s a vehicle for impact,” said Liana Camacho, Vice President of Market at L’Oréal Caribe. “We’re proud to support the brilliant minds shaping the Caribbean’s future through fields such as environmental science, engineering, computer science, and life sciences—while inspiring the next generation of women in science.”

In 2024, the program honored Dr. Savanna Lloyd and Gillian Rowe, both from Jamaica, for their outstanding research in organic semiconductor materials and sustainable agriculture, respectively. Their work highlights the critical role of Caribbean women in tackling global challenges through innovation, from improving electronics manufacturing to protecting local crops and ecosystems.

The program seeks to address a persistent global challenge: despite their leadership in scientific innovation, women remain underrepresented in research and rarely receive the recognition they deserve. According to the UNESCO Science Report, women account for only 33% of researchers worldwide, while men make up the remaining 67%. In Latin America and the Caribbean, the figures are more encouraging, with women representing 45.1% and men 54.9% of researchers. However, regional disparities in visibility, funding, and leadership opportunities persist. By providing targeted support, initiatives like For Women in Science contribute to closing these gaps and fostering a more equitable and inclusive scientific landscape across the Caribbean and beyond.

“UNESCO is working to recognize and promote the talent of women in science, bring diverse perspectives to the forefront and dismantle the barriers that hinder women from realizing their full potential in science,” added Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO