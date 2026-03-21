Armed man shot at MCMH on Friday night

A man was shot at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown on Friday night sources tells St Vincent Times.

According to reports, the situation escalated when police officers attempted to escort the man, a resident of Redemption Sharpes, off the hospital grounds.

This confrontation resulted in a physical struggle that forced the authorities to discharge their weapons, wounding the man.

Following the shooting, the man remained at the MCMH to receive medical treatment for his injuries.

Law enforcement continue to investigate the matter.