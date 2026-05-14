Love SVG launched with 100 strategic projects

Elevating Tourism Through One Hundred Strategic Projects

St Vincent’s Tourism minister Dr. Kishore Shallow has officially announced the “Love St. Vincent and the Grenadines” (Love SVG) campaign. The initiative is a six-month strategic plan aimed at heavily upgrading the nation’s tourism product during the off-season, concluding just before the new tourist season begins in November.

Here is a breakdown of what the Minister announced, why it is happening, and how it will impact St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Shallow explained that the catalyst for this initiative was feedback received from major cruise lines, such as Carnival and Norwegian, at the Seatrade Global Cruise event in Florida. While industry players consistently agreed that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is naturally beautiful, they emphasized that the destination needs more available products to keep passengers exploring and returning.

A look at regional statistics further highlights the need for a deliberate, strategic approach to growth. Currently, St. Vincent and the Grenadines sees about 350,000 cruise passengers and 120,000 stay-over arrivals per year. In contrast, neighboring islands are pulling significantly higher numbers: Grenada sees over 180,000 stay-overs, St. Lucia welcomes 426,000 stay-overs annually, and destinations like Antigua and St. Kitts receive over a million cruise passengers each year.

To close this gap, the government has identified over 120 potential upgrade projects across both the mainland and the Grenadines, which will be compressed into exactly 100 priority projects to ensure they are viable. These projects fall into several categories, including natural and cultural sites, transport infrastructure, hospitality services, and community-based tourism.

Key upgrades mentioned by Shallow include:

Site Enhancements: Installing garbage bins and ensuring there is adequate personnel to man tourist facilities.

Major Infrastructure Work: Completing Fort Charlotte, upgrading Dark View Falls, and enhancing the Pavement waterfalls on the windward side.

Customer Service Training: Training frontline workers and tour operators to ensure consistent, high-quality guest engagement, such as immediately offering water at restaurants.

Airport Improvements: Implementing a solution to ensure a seamless and quick arrival process for guests flying into the country.

The execution of the Love SVG campaign is operating on a tight timeline, managed by a soon-to-be-established steering committee and technical team.

May to June (Planning & Buy-in): The government is finalizing the exact 100 projects, gathering necessary resources, hosting stakeholder meetings, and working with local communities to ensure public buy-in.

Post-June (Execution Phase): The physical upgrades will begin. Shallow emphasized that this phase would create immediate local employment, as workers will be needed to execute the simultaneous projects, backed by millions of dollars in investment.

October to November (Completion): Projects will wrap up in October, leaving the country fully prepared for the start of the new tourist season in November.

The expected outcomes of the Love SVG initiative are improved tourism infrastructure and consistently higher visitor satisfaction. The goal is for every visitor to leave with a positive story, whether praising the island’s drivers or its restaurant service.

Shallow stressed that the initiative requires the participation of every Vincentian and stakeholder. If successful, the campaign will put the country in a significantly better position to benefit from a stimulated economy through tourism.

Shallow also teased that more major national announcements are expected in the coming weeks, potentially delivered by the Prime Minister, to complement this exciting new chapter for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.