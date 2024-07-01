Low Pressure System Near Leewards May Bring Increased Rainfall

Unstable conditions linger across our area, resulting in cloudy skies, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

A ridge pattern should begin to build as Tuesday progresses, resulting in relatively fair conditions with a few episodes of light showers.

A low pressure area associated with a tropical wave is forecast to be just east of the Leeward Islands by midweek.

Moisture ahead of this system could instigate some showers and thunderstorm activity across our islands. Residents should remain alert.

Gentle to moderate (15-25km/h) east south easterly to easterly trades will cross our islands for the remainder of Monday.

Winds will slightly decrease (10-20km/h) and become easterly to east north easterly for the remainder of this forecast period. Sea swell could range between 1.0m to 1.5m on western coasts and between 1.5m to 2.0m on eastern coasts within the upcoming days.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. Saharan dust haze concentrations will gradually thin out within the next few days.