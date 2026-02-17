Lowman’s bay fishermen demand accountability from police following illegal raid

The fundamental erosion of civil liberties and the rule of law was on full display yesterday as a paramilitary-style police operation targeted the vulnerable fishermen at Lowman’s Bay.

This unprovoked raid, according to one fisherman who detailed the incident on Hot97 on Tuesday morning, said the operation was executed by approximately 20 officers of the “Black Squad,” and resulted in the extrajudicial destruction of their equipment, the violation of due process, and a sophisticated effort to evade accountability through the tampering of digital evidence.

If the fisherman account is true, this incident represents a dangerous escalation of state overreach.

According to the fisherman’s account, the “Black Squad’s” officers were engaged in the following:

Sabotage of Maritime Machinery: A boat engine in the delicate process of being rebuilt was intentionally overturned. This action caused severe damage to the specialized internal components, the engine casing, and the intricate wiring, rendering the expensive asset non-functional.

Forced Entry and Destruction of Security: Marine-grade padlocks on five separate locker rooms were cut and discarded. These breaches were conducted without the presence of the owners, without the request for keys, and in total absence of any legal warrant.

Ransacking of Specialized Gear: Private cabins and storage units were decimated. Essential tools, including fish pot wires, fishing gears, and food supplies, were tossed into the dirt and left in a state of ruin.

When confronted, an officer identified as (Williams) dismissed these violations as a “random check.” However, the refusal to produce warrants or allow owners to be present during the breach of their property suggests a move toward arbitrary harassment rather than legitimate policing.

During the Lowman’s Bay raid, the documentation of the police interaction was not only suppressed but met with a premeditated effort to purge evidence of state misconduct.

According to a bar owner area one of the bartender attempted to film the destruction of the padlocks, her device was subject to an unlawful seizure.

The report further stated that the responding officers engaged in an extraordinary breach of digital privacy and state-sponsored data tampering. After manually deleting the footage from the device, officers accessed the owner’s linked Google account to ensure that cloud-based backups were permanently erased.

This sophisticated interference with digital records constitutes a clear attempt to obstruct justice and insulate the “Black Squad” from the consequences of their actions. By intimidating a bystander and purging digital evidence, the state has committed a grave breach of public trust.

The fallout from this raid could pushed more than 15 individuals, including boat crews and support workers directly onto the “bread line”, due to damage equipment.

To begin the process of restoring the fractured relationship between the state and the Lowman’s Bay Fisherman, they are demanding the following:

Independent Conduct Investigation: An immediate and transparent investigation into the conduct of the “Black Squad” officers involved, specifically focusing on the actions of Officer Williams.

Ministerial Intervention: An urgent meeting with the Minister of National Security and the Commissioner of Police to address the breach of digital rights and the lack of procedural transparency.

Full Restitution: Immediate financial compensation for the destroyed engine, damaged fish pot wires, and all compromised marine hardware.

Formal Public Apology: A formal acknowledgement of wrongdoing from senior police leadership regarding the unverified intelligence used to justify this raid.

Procedural Reform: A written commitment that future searches will require the presence of owners and a clear legal justification to prevent further arbitrary property damage.