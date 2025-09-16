Lowmans Bay Resident Ordered to Report to Police

Lowmans Bay Resident Charged with Threatening Language, Criminal Trespass

On September 14, 2025, police arrested and charged Jariel Belle, a 37-year-old Resident of Lowmans Bay, with the offences of Threatening Language and Criminal Trespass.

According to the investigations, on September 12, 2025, the accused made use of threatening language, in circumstances likely to cause a breach of the peace to a 38-year-old self-employed of the same address, stating “Girl **complainant’s name** ah go Kill yo”.

He was also charged with entering “the yard” of the 38-year-old of Lowmans with intent to annoyed the said complainant.

Furthermore, on September 13, 2025, the accused were charged for making use of threatening Language to the said complainant, stating “Ah go kill yo any how yo come out yo house. Ah soaking for yo. Ah go tek yo ghost”.

The offences were committed in Lowmans Bay. Belle appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday, 15 September 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The defendant was granted composite bail in the sum of $2, 900.00 ECC with one(1) surety and was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

He was also ordered to report to the Questelles Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM. The matter was adjourned for trial on November 25, 2025.