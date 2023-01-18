A man was shot by police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Wednesday afternoon and succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Hospital.

Details surrounding the shooting remain sketchy; however, the St. Vincent Times understands that the incident, which left one man dead, occurred in North Union.

The St. Vincent Times understands that the deceased has been identified as Errol Walker of Long Piece, Lowmans Windward.

This is the second police-related shooting of the month. On New Year’s Day, police shot Seage John at Rose Place, Kingstown.

In a release on John’s death, police said:

“On Sunday, January 1, 2023, members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) conducted an operation in the Rose Place community. During the operation, a man who was armed with a gun fired shots at the police. The police returned fire, and the gunman was shot in the process. He was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for medical attention. He was later pronounced dead.

This is breaking news and will be updated.