Lowmans woman charged with neglect of minors

Mother Charged with Failure to Supply Necessaries

On August 18, 2025, police arrested and charged Shaneke Lewis, a 34-year-old Resident of Lowmans Leeward, with the offense of Failure to Supply Necessaries.

According to the investigations, the accused was charged with failure to provide the necessities of life to three minors of Lowmans Leeward without lawful excuse.

The charge is contrary to Section 197 of the Criminal code of CAP 171, of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009.

The offence was committed in Lowman’s Leeward between May 4, 2025, and May 6, 2025. Lewis appeared before the Serious Offences Court on August 19, 2025 and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for trial on September 9, 2025.