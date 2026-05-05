Lufthansa Suspends Flights On 25 Routes

The German carrier Lufthansa has significantly altered its European flight network due to the war in Iran and the recent dissolution of its regional CityLine unit.

These disruptions have led to a 13% decline in flight frequency from the airline’s primary hubs in Frankfurt and Munich compared to the previous year.

While some services are only facing temporary suspensions through May or June, other routes have been removed for the entire summer season or longer.

To mitigate these gaps, the airline is consolidating operations at specific hubs or utilizing subsidiary carriers like Air Dolomiti and Brussels Airlines to maintain connectivity.

Affected travelers may need to seek alternative airports or partner airlines, as several long-standing destinations have been completely stripped from the current booking schedule.

This strategic contraction reflects a broader industry trend where soaring fuel costs and geopolitical instability are forcing major airlines to prioritize their most profitable corridors.