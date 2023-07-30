Luke Browne, First Vincentian Nominated for JCI TOYP Award

“There’s strength in numbers. Once we show the world that we’re together, they can’t stop us.” Cory Hardrict

JCI St. Vincent is delighted to announce that we have a nominee that has made it to the top 20 of the Ten Outstanding Young People of the World in the name of Robert Theodore Luke Vincent Browne hailing from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He is nominated in the category of Political, Legal and Government Affairs and the FIRST EVER Vincentian to have been nominated for this award. You have the opportunity to help him propel to the top ten.

Please vote and share this link , as it is open to the public. Voting is open until Tuesday 08th August by 7:59 pm AST. Let’s do our part in pushing him over the edge and into the final 10.

JCI TOYP stands for Ten Outstanding Young Persons. It is an international program of Junior Chamber International (JCI) that recognizes young people who excel in their chosen fields and create positive change in their communities. The program attempts to highlight and confer national recognition of individuals, whose personal and professional achievements in community, nation or even world.

The Award serves as a platform for winners to contribute to society on an ever greater level, as well as an example and incentive for youth to channel their energies in the right direction and create a positive change in the community.

The program has been running since 1983 and has recognized over 300 individuals from more than 50 countries