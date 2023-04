On 26 April, 2023, Police arrested and charged Luther Jackson, 41 years old Contractor of New Prospect for the offence of Dangerous Driving.

The Accused allegedly caused the death of 50yrs  Marla Browne, Georgetown by driving in a dangerous manner. The  accident occurred in Georgetown about 11:45pm on 21 April, 2023

Jacskon is expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to be arraigned.

Source : RSVGPF