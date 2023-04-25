Luther Jackson assists police in the death of a Georgetown woman

Fatal accident claims the life of Georgetown woman

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a tragic accident that occurred in Georgetown around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, which resulted in the death of Marla Browne, a 55-year-old Clerk of Georgetown.

Browne was struck by Motor Vehicle PW510, a blue Lexus owned by Arlington Jackson of New Prospect/United Kingdom and driven by Luther Jackson, 41 years old Contractor of New Prospect as it traveled from Mt. Young to Rabacca.

Browne sustained multiple injuries to her body and was transported to the Georgetown Medical Center, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body of the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Luther Jackson is assisting the Police with the investigation

Persons with information that can help with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Officer in charge of the Eastern Division at 1784-458-6229; or any police station or officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received will be strictly confidential. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF