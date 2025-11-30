Dear Editor,

For the record, I have supported the Unity Labour Party since 2001. I am one of those many Vincentians who believe that Dr Ralph Gonsalves has positively transformed Saint Vincent and the Grenadines since that time. Most impressive is his theorising that the Education Revolution will propel the country forward and unlock its full potential. The fruits of this early investment are already bearing, inclusive of the growth in tourism on the mainland which was unthinkable many years ago.

As an avid listener of E.G. Lynch back in the day, I recall that Mr Lynch always made the point that due to his god-like ego and status, Dr Gonsalves will be the reason for ULP’s success and its demise. He lamented that Dr Gonsalves destroyed everything that he touched when it was time to let go. The ULP was built around Dr Gonsalves rather than as an institution. It is a vehicle to practice his political wizardry rather than a political party with deep political roots and philosophy.

Out of all the weird and wonderful things that Lynch mentioned, his argument that the ULP will be destroyed by Ralph Gonsalves keeps ringing in my ears. It appears that this unravelling has been taking place since 2015 and now being accelerated.

Anyone with some level of political sophistication will admit that the best time for Dr Gonsalves to have handed over leadership was following the 2015 election. The party deluded itself that only Gonsalves could lead them to victory because he was polling better in a head-to-head against Dr. Friday at the time. By continuing to hold onto leadership, he stunted the political development and growth of natural would-be successors Saboto Caesar and Camilo Gonsalves. All it took was for Gonsalves to initially let go of the prime ministership while maintaining the political party leadership to secure a successful transition.

At this time again following a heavy defeat, Dr Gonsalves in his concession speech has hinted that he effectively intends to die in politics and will lead the ULP fight to the NDP with his two senators. This will be a grave mistake. It appears rather than preparing the party for its natural future for opposition politics and rebuilding under a caretaker political leader while he remains the opposition leader, Gonsalves is bent on killing his creation unless stopped by the membership and a brave challenger.

It is sad because the ULP’s electoral fortunes will continue to diminish under Gonsalves unless fresh blood in leadership comes to the fore. The sad truth is that any fresh blood must not be a Gonsalves — Dr Gonsalves has unfortunately damaged the Gonsalves bloodline unlike Mitchell. Camilo losing all the polling stations in East St George demonstrates he paid the price for his father.

Alas, the sting of defeat blinds those who revel in reverence by others. Do not expect Dr Gonsalves to learn the real lesson of humility any time soon. It is time for our Joshua to arise!