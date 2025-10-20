interCaribbean Airways Chairman Lyndon Gardiner Receives Honorary Doctorate from The University of the West Indies

Lyndon Gardiner, Founder and Chairman of interCaribbean Airways, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree by The University of the West Indies (The UWI) during the Cave Hill Campus graduation ceremony on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

The prestigious honour recognizes Mr. Gardiner’s transformative contributions to the aviation sector and regional development across the Caribbean. The degree was conferred in acknowledgment of his over three decades of visionary leadership in building the region’s largest privately-owned airline network and his unwavering commitment to Caribbean connectivity and community development.

“This recognition from The University of the West Indies is deeply humbling,” said Dr. Gardiner following the ceremony. “My journey began with a simple dream of fyling – to connect our Caribbean islands and make travel accessible to all our people. Today, that dream continues to take flight through the dedication of our entire interCaribbean family.”

The UWI Council cited Dr. Gardiner’s remarkable journey from humble beginnings in Bottle Creek, North Caicos, to establishing interCaribbean Airways as the Caribbean’s premier regional carrier, now serving 27 destinations across 17 countries and territories. The citation particularly highlighted his bold leadership during the 2020 pandemic, when he expanded operations into seven new countries while competitors retreated, demonstrating unwavering faith in Caribbean unity and growth.

Beyond his business achievements, Dr. Gardiner was recognized for his philanthropic initiatives, including the establishment of the Manville Gardiner Memorial Scholarship at The UWI, named in honour of his late brother. The scholarship annually supports five Caribbean students pursuing aviation careers. His community engagement extends to medical transport partnerships with the World Pediatric Project, youth mentorship and disaster relief efforts across the region.

Dr. Gardiner was joined at the ceremony by family members and representatives from the extended interCaribbean family, as well as close associates who have supported his vision of regional connectivity over the past three decades.

“Lyndon’s story embodies the Caribbean spirit of determination, innovation, and community care,” said Trevor Sadler, Chief Executive Officer of interCaribbean Airways. “His leadership has not only built this airline but has strengthened bonds between our island communities and created opportunities for thousands of Caribbean people across the region.”

The UWI’s 2025 graduation ceremonies honoured 11 distinguished individuals across its five campuses, representing diverse fields including music, agriculture, science, and aviation. Dr. Gardiner was one of two honorees recognized at the Cave Hill Campus ceremony.

interCaribbean Airways, founded in 1992, has grown from a single-aircraft operation to become the Caribbean’s most extensive air transport network, employing hundreds of people region-wide and operating a modern fleet of over 20 aircraft.