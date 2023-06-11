Lyris Holder is Grenada’s new centenarian

Grenada has a new centenarian. On June 8, 2023, Lyris Holder of Caliviny, St Georges, celebrated her 100th birthday.

Senator Gloria Thomas paid a visit to Holder, who was flanked by her family, on her birthday. The newest centenarian in Grenada has been hailed as alert and personable.

Senator Thomas, the Minister for Social Development in charge of the aged, congratulated Holder on reaching the historic milestone of 100 years.

She prayed for God’s guidance and protection for Holder’s health and happiness in the future.

Holder was given a birthday basket as well as lots of affection and well wishes.