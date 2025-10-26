M.V FOUMA is first ship to dock at SVG’s new port

The New Kingstown Port welcomed its first vessel, the Cyprus-flagged container ship MV. FOUMA, signaling the beginning of a new era in maritime logistics and economic development.
The momentous occasion, which took place on Saturday, October 25th, represents a significant leap forward for the nation’s shipping capabilities.
With the capacity to handle 56,000 twenty-foot equivalent units annually, the facility features a 380-metre quay with a draft of minus 12.5 meters, allowing multiple vessels to berth simultaneously.
Critically, the port is engineered with future challenges in mind, being elevated for sea-level rise and designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.
The port’s innovative solar system will generate electricity and reduce CO2 emissions by an estimated 170 tons annually, showcasing a commitment to sustainable development.
The port’s development was made possible through a strategic combination of financial resources, including:
- Loans from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)
- Grant support from the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund
- A loan from the Ex-Im Bank of Taiwan
- Funding secured by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority