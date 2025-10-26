M.V FOUMA is first ship to dock at SVG’s new port

The New Kingstown Port welcomed its first vessel, the Cyprus-flagged container ship MV. FOUMA, signaling the beginning of a new era in maritime logistics and economic development.

The momentous occasion, which took place on Saturday, October 25th, represents a significant leap forward for the nation’s shipping capabilities.

With the capacity to handle 56,000 twenty-foot equivalent units annually, the facility features a 380-metre quay with a draft of minus 12.5 meters, allowing multiple vessels to berth simultaneously.

Critically, the port is engineered with future challenges in mind, being elevated for sea-level rise and designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.

The port’s innovative solar system will generate electricity and reduce CO2 emissions by an estimated 170 tons annually, showcasing a commitment to sustainable development.

The port’s development was made possible through a strategic combination of financial resources, including: