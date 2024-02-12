Montano Crowned Calypso Monarch 2024 In Trinidad

Machel Montano has been declared the winner of the 2024 Calypso Monarch title.

Upon his comeback to Calypso for his sole release of the 2024 Carnival season, Montano demonstrated his consistent ability to achieve success in all his endeavours.

Machel secured the third position in the Dimanche Gras event held on Sunday night at the Queens Park Savannah. Despite the presence of reigning monarch Duane Ta’Zayah O’Connor and 10 other competitors, Machel’s performance of ‘Soul of Calypso’ proved unbeatable.

The ninth place in the overall ranking was achieved by Duane Ta’Zayah O’Connor, who was the defending champion.

Montano has achieved the distinction of becoming the inaugural individual to secure victories in the Young Kings, Road March, Soca Monarch, and Calypso Monarch competitions.

“In the event of winning a title, it is obligatory to protect and uphold it,” Montano stated upon receiving his reward of $500,000 and a $350,000 Suzuki motor car.