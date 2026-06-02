Madam Price-Findlay is New ECSC Chief Justice

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) is pleased to announce that His Majesty King Charles III has, by letters patent, appointed Her Ladyship the Honourable Madam Margaret Price Findlay as Chief Justice of the ECSC, effective 9th April 2026.

Her Ladyship takes office following a remarkable legal and judicial career defined by exemplary service, sound jurisprudence, and an unwavering commitment to justice across the Eastern Caribbean sub-region.

As Chief Justice, she will provide vital judicial leadership and administrative oversight for the ECSC, which serves six independent Member States and three British Overseas Territories within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). This appointment marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of judicial excellence, regional cooperation, and the reinforcement of the rule of law in the Eastern Caribbean.

Her Ladyship’s ascension to the office of Chief Justice underscores her exceptional contributions to the judiciary and her steadfast dedication to justice and regional service. We hold firm in our belief that under her leadership, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court will continue to exemplify the highest standards of judicial excellence and innovation.