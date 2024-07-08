- Maddzart is St Vincent’s Calypso monarch 2024
- Starlift Steel Orchestra is 2024 Senior Panorama winner
In St Vincent, Raeon “Maddzart” Primus is the 2024 Dimanche Gras winner and Calypso monarch, a Carnival Development Corporation Facebook post stated.
Runner-ups include: 2nd) Abijah; 3rd) Patches; and 4th) Fya Empress.
Meanwhile, Starlift Steel Orchestra is the 2024 Senior Panorama winner.
other winners:
2) Sion Hill Steel Orchestra
3) Symphonix Steel Orchestra
4) Elite Steel Orchestra
SVG players ‘presenting mas’ on the Parkway took first place for sections of the bands.