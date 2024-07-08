Close Menu
    Raeon ‘Maddzart’ Primus Crowned 2024 Calypso Monarch

    Photo : CDC
    • Maddzart is St Vincent’s Calypso monarch 2024
    • Starlift Steel Orchestra is 2024 Senior Panorama winner

    In St Vincent, Raeon “Maddzart” Primus is the 2024 Dimanche Gras winner and Calypso monarch, a Carnival Development Corporation Facebook post stated.

    Runner-ups include: 2nd) Abijah; 3rd) Patches; and 4th) Fya Empress.

    Meanwhile, Starlift Steel Orchestra is the 2024 Senior Panorama winner.

     other winners:

    2) Sion Hill Steel Orchestra

    3) Symphonix Steel Orchestra

    4) Elite Steel Orchestra

    SVG players ‘presenting mas’ on the Parkway took first place for sections of the bands.

